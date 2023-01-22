Share:

Peshawar - The Islamabad high Court (IhC) has rejected Information Ministry’s contention for not selecting a petitioner Kashif Zaman as press Minister in London.

In this matter, a single bench of the I hC comprising Justice Miangul hassan aurangzeb issued written verdict in a petition moved by Kashif Zaman through his counsel shoaib shaheen advocate and accepted petitioner’s plea and set aside Ministry’s letter in response to his representation challenging the decision not to select him as press Minister in pakistan high Commission in London.

The IhC bench said in its written order that the instant writ petition is allowed to the extent that the said letter dated 17.08.2021 is set-aside. It added; “The secretary, Ministry of I&B (information and broadcasting) shall afford an opportunity of a hearing to the petitioner and pass a reasoned order within one month from today on his representation dated 10.08.2021 which would be treated as pending.”

In his petition, the petitioner Kashif Zaman challenged the letter dated 17.08.2021 from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting turning down the petitioner’s representation seeking his posting as press Minister (Bps-20) at pakistan’s Diplomatic Mission in London.

Zaman said that he had participated in a competitive process for appointment as press Minister (Bps-20) at pakistan’s Diplomatic Mission in London. he was one of the two candidates who appeared in the written test conducted by National University of science and Technology (NUsT) on 26.06.2021 while the petitioner was able to obtain 54 marks whereas the other candidate got 49 marks.

Then, apparently, only the petitioner appeared in the interview and was able to obtain 50.66% marks and the Chairman of the Interview Committee, ie, the Federal Minister for I&B did not give the petitioner any marks. Thereafter, the petitioner waited for the outcome of the competitive process. On 10.08.2021, he submitted a representation before the secretary, Ministry of I&B seeking his posting as press Minister (Bps-20) at pakistan’s Diplomatic Mission in London.

The petitioner informed the court that through the impugned letter dated 17.08.2021, the petitioner was informed inter alia that interview panel did not consider him fit for posting against the said post. The petitioner was also informed that the posting had to be made on the basis of seniority-cum-fitness and that he had not crossed the benchmark of fitness.

The said letter dated 17.08.2021 was assailed by the petitioner in the instant writ petition and the counsel for the petitioner that the petitioner was the only candidate who had passed the written test as well as the interview; that the mere fact that the Chairman of the Interview Committee did not give any marks to the petitioner cannot vitiate the competitive process but would be treated as having given zero marks to the petitioner.

Petitioner’s counsel maintained that since the petitioner was the only candidate who was eligible for posting as press Minister (Bps-20) at pakistan’s Diplomatic Mission in London, the instant petition ought to be allowed.

On the other hand, learned Depu-ty attorney-General tendered appearance with Muhammad Irfan Ch, Director (Media and Legal), Ministry of I&B, and submitted that the Chairman of the special selection Board ie, the Minister for I&B, after interviewing the petitioner observed that he was not fully prepared and did not come up to the expectation and satisfaction of the Board. The Deputy attorney General prayed for the writ petition to be dismissed.

Justice Miangul hassan stated in the written verdict that it is not disputed that the petitioner obtained 54 marks in the written test and as per the brief submitted by the Ministry of I&B, the pass marks for the written test were 50%.

He mentioned that the petitioner’s interview by the special selection Board was conducted on 19.07.2021 and as mentioned above, the Minister for I&B did not award any marks whereas the four other members awarded 76 marks to the petitioner which aggregates to 50.66%.

The IhC judge said that having passed the written test as well as the interview, the petitioner could have been posted as press Minister (Bps20). “however, the summary submitted to the prime Minister by the Ministry of I&B on 05.08.2021 shows that the petitioner was the only candidate for the post of press Minister (Bps-20), and that to ensure fair competition, it had been decided to seek fresh applications for posting against the vacant post of press Minister (Bps-20) at pakistan’s Diplomatic Mission in London. Nothing else is mentioned about the petitioner in the said summary,” added the bench.

It further said that the proposal for seeking fresh applications for appointment against the said post was approved by the prime Minister on 13.08.2021. Thereafter, the Ministry of I&B opted not to initiate any process or invite fresh applications for posting against the vacant post of press Minister (BPS20). After the petitioner filed the instant writ petition, the Ministry of I&B submitted another summary to the prime Minister on 26.12.2022 proposing new policy guidelines for the selection of Press Officers (Information Group Officers for posting in Information sections abroad). Till date no decision has been taken by the prime Minister on the said summary.

The bench further said that the summary dated 05.08.2021 submitted to the prime Minister does not mention that the petitioner had passed the written test as well as the interview. “It just mentions that he was the only candidate for the post of press Minister (Bps-20). since this vital information was withheld by the Ministry of I&B from the prime Minister, the decision to scrap the earlier process and to initiate a fresh one needs to be revisited, maintained the bench.

The judge further said, “as regards the impugned letter dated 17.08.2021, the same is not commensurate to the facts on the record. I say so because in the said letter, it is mentioned that the petitioner had not crossed the benchmark of fitness when in fact he had passed the written test as well as the interview. This ground is enough for the said letter dated 17.08.2021 to be set-aside.”

He noted that after the prime Minister approved the proposal in the said summary on 13.08.2021, the Ministry of I&B slept over the matter for almost one and a half year and it is only when this Court passed the order dated 22.12.2022 requiring the secretary, Ministry of I&B to explain as to why a process for inviting fresh applications had not been initiated that the said Ministry submitted a summary on 26.12.2022 seeking approval of the prime Minister for fresh guidelines.

“This apathy in the Ministry of I&B amounts to sheer maladministration. Furthermore, this inexplicable delay by the Ministry of I&B has resulted in the person performing duties of press Minister at London to hold on to the said post for years on end. This is also something that the Ministry of I&B will have to account for,” said the judge.