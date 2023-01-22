Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in energy sector on Saturday. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Convenor of the Committee for the settlement of the circular debt in gas sector, apprised the chair of the quantum of the circular debt in gas sector and modalities and framework to introduce reforms in energy sector to offset the burden of circular debt in gas sector. The meeting discussed viable proposals focused on bringing sustainability to the energy sector to achieve economic growth in the country. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar emphasized the priority of the government to address the issues of energy sector including circular debt to bring financial sustainability of the sector and economic growth of the country. The finance minister further directed the Committee to finalise their report and action plan for early settlement of circular debt in gas sector. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Chairman RRMC, chairman SECP, Controller General of Pakistan, Accountant General of Pakistan and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Divisions attended the meeting.