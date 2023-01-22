Share:

SDE EFRAIM-An Israeli civilian shot dead a Palestinian Saturday at a settler farm in the occupied West Bank after an attempted stabbing, the army said, the latest incident as violence surges in the territory. A “terrorist was neutralised” during the “attempted stabbing attack” at Sde Efraim farm northwest of Ramallah, the Israeli military said, confirming a civilian had shot dead a Palestinian.

The Palestinian health ministry said 42-year-old Tariq Maali was killed “after the occupation (Israel) opened fire on him” near the Palestinian village of Kafr Nama. The shooting brings to 18 the number of Palestinians killed so far this month in the West Bank, according to an AFP tally which includes militants and civilians. An AFP photographer saw Israeli forces preventing a Palestinian ambulance from accessing the site. Mahmoud Aidi, a Palestinian medic, said first responders tried to reach the scene but there was “a strong army presence concentrated on the hill.