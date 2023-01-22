Share:

A Karachi man was caught and sent behind bars for ‘stealing’ oil from a main supply line in Bin Qasim.

According to police, a man named Ashraf was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with the cops when he was stealing oil from Parco’s line in Bin Qasim’s Wali Town.

The police said the arrested is a mastermind of a gang involved in stealing oil from the company’s oil supply line several times.

Weapons have been also recovered from the custody of arrested Ashraf.

Last year, police arrested an oil tanker driver who allegedly stole 5,000 litres of crude oil and was transporting it to another location.

According to Sindh Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur, the arrested person is one of the key suspects of a gang involved in crude oil theft from a petroleum company.