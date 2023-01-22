Share:

Temperature may fall to 6C in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin and Sujawal districts as another cold wave is likely to grip Sindh in the coming days, predicted Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“Another cold wave is likely to grip Sindh province from tomorrow. The minimum temperature may drop to 2-4C in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot districts,” PMD said in its latest forecast.

The weather of Karachi would remain cold and dry in the coming two days with the minimum temperature to be 6C while maximum to be 25C.

Matiari, Mirpur Khas, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts may see temperature in the range of 3-5C.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), it added .

During the past 24 hours, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi were 10-12 °C Centigrade, Hyderabad 10-12 °C, Sukkur 5-7°C, Thatta 8-10 °C and 5-7°C, Dadu 6-8°C, Mitthi 6-8 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 6-8 °C.