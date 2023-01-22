Share:

PESHAWAR - Renowned bureaucrat Muhammad Azam Khan took oath as Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar on Saturday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to him at a ceremony at Governor House. Azam Khan had earlier served as minister for interior, capital administration and development in the caretaker cabinet of prime minister Nasir-ul-Mulk in 2018. He also remained the provincial minister for finance, planning and development in the KP caretaker cabinet of CM Shamsul Mulk from October 2007 to April 2008. The appointment was made a day after the departing chief minister Mahmood Khan, and opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani decided to nominate Khan after discussions at a meeting in Peshawar.

The newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister KP, Mohammad Azam Khan is a renowned bureaucrat and has served as Chief Secretary KP (1990- 93), Finance Minister KP (2007-2008), and has worked on other key posts. Meanwhile, after taking the oath, Azam Khan shared his photo on Twitter and said, “Inshaa Allah, I shall perform my duty with full honesty.” He also stated that holding free and fair elections in the province is the priority of the provincial administration under him. In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Muhammad Azam Khan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan would receive full administrative support to ensure fair elections. He stated that he would work to improve law and order in the province, raise the issue of the province’s financial indebtedness with the federal government, and seek NFC, NHP, and developmental funds from the former FATA