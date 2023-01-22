Share:

LAHORE - The main final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank will be played between Remington Pharma and Platinum Homes/Master Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields today (Sunday). Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Black Horse Pants. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R) thanked JS Bank for sponsoring this eight-goal tournament. He said that lively Lahorites have always supported polo and the final will also be worth watching. The chief guest of the final will be former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat (R) while JS Bank officials, Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman’s family and a large number of people from different walks of life are expected to attend the enthralling final. One of the finalist teams – Remington Pharma – consists of Basel Faisal Khokhar, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Bilal and Hamza Mawaz Khan while other finalist team – Platinum Homes/Master Paints – comprises of Qadeer Ashfaq, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Musa Ali Khan and AmirrezaBehboudi.