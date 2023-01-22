Share:

PESHAWAR - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kurram, Moazam Khan Bangash, Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss revenue-related matters with concerned staff. The meeting was also attended by officials of district administration, tehsildars and field staff of the revenue department.

Chairing the meeting Additional DC decided to utilise resources for improving the performance of the revenue department and to develop a liaison with another relative department to settle the land case.

He also directed assistant commissioners to start field visits for assessing the performance of revenue staff and to provide them with needed guidance and orientation.