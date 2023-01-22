Share:

Due to its worries on a number of issues, including the most recent local government elections in Sindh, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday decided to threw the ball in the masses’ court.

Addressing a press conference, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “We knocked all the doors, now it was the time for the masses to pour onto the streets.” Speaking on the LG polls, Mr Siddiqui said there was no example of the recently held LG polls in history".

Speaking of the census, Mr Siddiqui said the census were conducted seven years ago was also made unfair, adding that the population of migrants was not shown even 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Kamal also expressed his reservations over the LG polls and blamed the PPP for rigging.

Mr Kamal said, “If there was a need of hour for staging protest, we were ready.”

Wasim Akthar also lambasted the PPP, saying “The PPP will not get votes from the urban areas’, because of its role after 1971.”