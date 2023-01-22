Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Cheema said on Sunday the country is heading towards default while on the other hand, joint investigation team (JIT) probing attack on Imran Khan was being pressurized.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said the JIT members were being forced to make controversial statements and such acts clearly showed that the elements involved were powerful.

She further said that PTI planed to hold a rally in Lahore’s NA 121 on Sunday to protest against rising inflation and demand snap polls in the country.