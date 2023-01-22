Share:

LAHORE-Pak Lions outshone Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Club by 69 runs in the last league match of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here on Saturday.

The quarterfinals stage will commence from today (Sunday) as the first quarterfinal will be contested between City Gymkhana Cricket Club and Cricket Center Cricket Club here at the Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground at 11:00 am. The victory of Pak Lions had no impact on the standings of the team as they couldn’t qualify for the quarterfinals.

Ali Umar’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 105 off 54 balls with the help of 11 fours and 6 sixes was the highlight of the last league match of the event, that carries very lucrative prize money on offer for the winners and top performers. Nabeel Ahmad, who himself is a former first-class cricketer, has been organizing this tournament in the memory of his late father, Col Fateh Sher Khan.

Pak Lions, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 233-6 in 20 overs, thanks to a superb century by hero of the day Ali Umar. Abdullah Zubair contributed with 69 runs off 41 balls and Haris Khan unbeaten 20 off 7 balls. Asfand Mehran and Awaix Malik bagged 2 wickets each while Ali Ansar and Umair Anjum got one apiece.

Pindi Gymkhana, in reply, could score 164-6 in 20 overs. Zaid Butt top-scored with 39 while Ali Hassan hit 35 and Asfand Mehran 21. Haris Khan was wrecker-in-chief of Pindi Gymkhana batting line up as he clinched 4 wickets for 13 while Abdullah Zubair claimed 2 wickets. For his outstanding batting display, Ali Umar was declared player of the match.