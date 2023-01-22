Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has immediately complied with the United Nations security Council’s decision to list abdul rehman Makki as global terrorist and issued notification endorsing multiple restrictions on him by UNSC.

Pakistani citizen abdul rehman Makki, 68, who is currently serving an unspecified jail term in Pakistan on terrorism charges, was added to the UN security Council’s sanctions list on Monday.

India and the United states jointly proposed the listing last June, but China, a close ally of pakistan, placed a so-called “technical hold” on the proposal, which it removed on Monday.

The notification was issued by the p akistani foreign ministry which included freezing of his assets, travel ban, ban on collecting charity and buying weapons.

The notification further says that a bdul rehman Makki can not undertake any foreign visit from pakistan.

Under the notification frozen assets include assets of his party, all party resources and all associated goods.pakistani courts have already convicted abdul rehman Makki on terrorism charges before UNSC announced the listing.

Makki is brother of banned Jamat-ul-dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, who is also undergoing imprisonment.

India and the United states jointly proposed listing of Makki last June, but China, a close ally of pakistan, placed “technical hold” on the proposal, which it lifted on Monday subsequently paying the way of his listing by UNsC as global terrorist. however pakistan had termed the listing of Makki as a technical issue.