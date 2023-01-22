Share:

SWITZERLAND - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Pakistan’s bilateral trade with China will reach new heights.

In an interview with Xinhua in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, he said the bilateral trade relationship with China is expected to flourish further due to cooperation between the two countries in the fight against climate change and investments in renewable energy. The Foreign Minister said our relationship is based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Both countries support each other on issues of core interest. He said Pakistan and China believe in promoting regional peace and stability and share a common dream of national development and prosperity.