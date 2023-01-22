Share:

“That something so small could be so beautiful. Worth so much. Only the strongest people can turn away from feelings like that.”

–Anthony Doerr

In 1905, the world’s biggest diamond was discovered in South Africa in the Premier Mine. It was a 3106-carat diamond that was discovered during a routine inspection, weighed 1.33 pounds and was named ‘Cullinan’. It was discovered by Frederick Wells 18 feet below the earth’s surface and upon discovery, he presented it to Sir Thomas Cullinan who was the owner of the mine. He then sold the diamond to the Transvaal provincial government which gave the stone to King Edward VII as a birthday gift. Worried that the expensive and extremely rare diamond would get stolen in transit from Africa to London, he sent it to London on an ordinary ship in a plain box while a duplicate and fake diamond was sent aboard a steamer ship loaded with detectives as a diversion.