KARACHI- Police on Saturday arrested four persons accused of stealing oil from government line in Karachi. Reportedly, the Steel Town Police busted a group of people who were involved in diverting oil from a government line in District Malir. The law personnel arrested our accused including Muhammad Rafiq, Khalid Hussain, Syed Adil Shah and Sajid Ali while their accomplices fled away. Police said that in order to divert the oil, the accused set up an illegal connection on an inland fuel supply line. They said that it was the third incident of oil theft in District Malir in last two months. Police said that they were looking for other fleeing members of the oil nicking gang.