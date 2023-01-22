Share:

KARACHI/LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh Chapter Saturday agreed to work as coalition partners for election of mayor of Karachi city and by-elections in the Sindh province.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Sindh Minister for Labor Saeed Ghani and President PML-N Sindh Syed Shah Muhammad Shah in Karachi on Saturday.

Shah Muhammad Shah assured that PML will fully support Pakistan People’s Party in election of Mayor in Karachi. Saeed Ghani said it is right of every party to form coalition for election of mayor, however being a single largest party, the mayor should be from Pakistan people’s party. On the other hand, Amir Jamat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf Sindh leadership have also discussed emerging political situation in the wake of local bodies’ elections in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday claimed that during the recently-held Local Government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad ‘rigging on big scale took place’ in connivance with the police, administration and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former prime minister also said that he would visit Sindh after getting completely well. Imran Khan during an interview with a private TV channel said that the Local Government elections in Sindh ‘were not elections at all as rigging on big scale took place in it.’ He said, “The Karachiites have great political awareness, so how they can elect the Pakistan Peoples Party on so many seats.” He went on to say that police, administration and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) all were involved in the rigging, therefore it should be annulled. He said the PPP had turned Karachi into ruins. The residents of Karachi were being looted, he alleged. Imran said, when he was the prime minister, the representative of ABAD in front of the Sindh chief secretary and other officials said that they had to give Rs30 million (bribe) for each construction to the government. Then the provincial government official said that the money went to high-ups. To a query, he said the establishment was still not neutral. He did not have any contact with the army chief, he said.