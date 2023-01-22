Share:

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry seem to have replaced Jehangir Tareen who had driven dozens of winning horses into the party ahead of 2018 general elections.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has found replacement for Nadeem Afzal Gondal alias Nadeem Afzal Chan in a Sargodha constituency in the shape of Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah, a former member of the cabinet of prime minister Nawaz Sharif and later Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

PM Imran Khan’s former spokesperson, Nadeem Afzal Chan had left the Imran-led party to rejoin PPP in 2022 citing personal issues with the PTI chairman. The politician had stated that only people who speak “excellent English” can fit into the current model. He further said that he is an open-minded individual who only understands “political English.”

Chan resigned from his position as spokesperson for Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 13, 2017. After joining the PTI in 2018, he was designated as a special assistant by Prime Minister Imran Khan in January 2019. He lost both the 2013 and 2018 elections to two different PML-N candidates; Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah and Mukhtar Ahmad Malik respectively. Chan was a PTI candidate from NA-88 (Sargodha-I) in the 2018 general elections and lost to Mukhtar Ahmad Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Nadeem Afzal Chan had secured 1,16,420 votes against Malik’s 1,30,302 votes. In 2013, Nadeem Afzal Chan had contested general election from NA- 64 Sargodha-I (now NA-88 Sargodha-I) on a PPP-P ticket to badly lose to Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah of the PML-N. Chan had secured 66,635 votes while Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah bagged 1,56,709 votes to claim victory in the constituency. Shah announced joining the Imran-led party at Bhera in Sargodha on Saturday. He had skipped the 2018 general elections.

As the politicians opted to change parties, Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah would now be PTI’s candidate while Chan would be contesting the next general elections most probably as a PPP candidate from NA-88. Chan’s rejoining the PPP-P last year was seen by the political observers as an effort on part of Bhutto’s party to find a footing in the Punjab province. The PTI has started finalizing its candidates for the general election for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. Few days back, the PTI embraced a former independent member of the Punjab Assembly from Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh, Bilal Warraich who sided with the ruling alliance in the assembly on the occasion of vote of confidence, in its folds. It was Bilal Warraich who helped Ch. Pervez Elahi cross the line when it came to a vote of confidence in the House, after he switched his loyalties from the PML-N to the PTI. PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry seem to have replaced Jehangir Tareen who had driven dozens of winning horses into the party ahead of 2018 general elections.

Both the PTI leaders were instrumental in wooing Shah and Warraich and were present on the occasion of announcements. On the other hand, Imran Khan has also started consultations for awarding party tickets keeping in view the general elections for the provincial assemblies.