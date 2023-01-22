Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry took a jibe at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appoint PML-N’s nominee Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as Punjab caretaker chief minister saying that the electoral watchdog never failed to disappoint.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader penned, “We reject the decision to appoint a controversial person such as Mohsin Naqvi as the chief minister.”

He called on party workers to prepare, saying that a large campaign would be launched under the leadership of party chief Imran Khan.

On the other hand, former federal minister and PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood deemed ECP’s decision mockery, saying Mohsin Naqvi was the “one man considered most unsuitable for this position”.

“This amounts to virtually handing over power to PML-N and PPP to conduct elections in Punjab. So much for free and fair elections,” he added.