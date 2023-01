Share:

LAHORE - Quran khawani for the departed soul of late Capt. (R) Sher Alam Mahsud, ex-federal secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, was held at Punjab Civil Officers Mess (PCOM), GOR-1, Lahore here on Saturday. Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r)Azam Suleman Khan, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS (Home) Capt. (R) Asadullah Khan and others.