Rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Punjab and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

However, cold weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi eleven, Peshawar six, Quetta and Murree minus three and Gilgit four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while cloudy with chances of rain in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian minus two degree centigrade, Jammu five, Leh minus eleven and Pulwama and Baramulla minus one degree centigrade