LAHORE-Rashid Malik of Ali Embroidery Mills has won two crown in the national tennis championship in Karachi.

Malik first beat AVM Razi Nawaz (R) 6-1, 6-1 in the singles finals and then partnering with Raza Mirza, he beat Shahid Mania and partner 6-2, 6-2 in the doubles final to complete the brace of the titles.

Meanwhile, Rashid Malik, who last year beat Indians in Indian soil in the ITF seniors, is leaving for Delhi, India to defend his ITF Seniors title. The Pakistan’s seniors champion will lead a strong team consisting of Waqar Nisar, Inam ul Haq and Imran Ahmad. The national seniors team will cross the Wahga Border today’s (Sunday) morning. The ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship will take place at RK Khanna Stadium.