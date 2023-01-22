Share:

NAUNDERO - Robberies and thefts have become very common in the hometown of Bhutto leaders due to which panic has gripped the denizens and they pass restless nights. This was stated by the members of various political, non-political and social welfare organisations after taking out a rally here on Saturday against acute lawlessness. The rally was taken out from the Municipal Committee, the protesters marched towards Railway Crossing where they held a massive demonstration after blocking Sukkur-Larkana Road and a large number of vehicles were struck up from both sides causing trouble to the commuters. While talking to newsmen Saturday Abdul Rahman Supro, Liaquat Abro, Hafiz Mushtaque Kourejo, Raheel Kalhoro and others alleged that cops have entirely failed to curb crimes and criminals activities as thefts, snatchings, robberies and other heinous crimes have become very common in which criminals of politically influenced people are involved and the police have failed to recover stolen goods or bring the accused to justice.