KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ahmed Ghani on Saturday hugged Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh during hearing of the defamation case. During hearing, the court argued with Saeed Ghani that have you filed defamation case against Haleem Adil and whether money could be superior than respect?

The court asked the provincial minister and opposition leader to be generous and forbid each after which Saeed Ghani hugged Haleem Adil. Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that we will not accept anything against interests of the people of Sindh and will continue to raise voice for their rights. Saeed Ghani said that he was sure allegations on him were baseless, you should take back the allegations and the cases would end.