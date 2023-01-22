Share:

QUETTA - The Majlis-e-Fikir-Wa-Danish, in collaboration with the Peace and Advocacy Club, University of Turbat (PACUT) arranged a dialogue session on “Modern Economic-Scientific Narratives and Quranic Framework” on Saturday. Representatives of Majlis-e-FikirWa-Danish and UoT’s faculty members and students participated in the dialogue session.

While making a scholarly study on the role of multinational companies, beliefs, scientific-economic narratives and contemporary needs and challenges, Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, a well-known writer and scholar of the 21st century and chairman of the Think Tank said that with time, knowledge was divided, and the distribution of knowledge did not cause any harm to knowledge, rather further expanded it.

The socio-economic challenges faced by Pakistan and the rest of the world were also discussed in the session. Sharing views on the occasion, Abdul Mateen Akhunzada, head of Majlis-e-Fikr-wa-Danish said that Majlis-e-Fikr-wa-Danish is an independent Quetta-based think-tank and a self-supported organisation that is striving to establish and redefine a constructive environment.