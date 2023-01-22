Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration sealed a production unit of a spices dealer and discarded 500 litre adulterated milk in Bannu on saturday.

“The substandard milk was seized from the outlets of milkmen during surprise inspection visits by assistant Commissioner syed abrar ali shah,” said an official.

He said that abrar ali visited the shops of milkmen and warehouses of spice dealers on the directives of Deputy Commissioner aun haidar Gondal who had received complaints about selling of low quality milk and production of adulterated spices in the city’s bazaars.