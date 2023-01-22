Share:

QUETTA - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Balochistan Mir Hamal Kalmati on Saturday said that steps are afoot to provide the best public health facilities to the people of Gwadar. In a statement issued here, he said the work of installing machinery in the kidney centre of Gwadar Hospital is in process. “Within the next one to two days, the RO plant and the kidney cleaning machinery will be installed in the kidney ward,” he said. The government is committed to making the hospital fully functional for the people of Gwadar, he added.