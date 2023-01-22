Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least two persons were allegedly killed over an old enmity near tehsil Jatoi previous night.

According to details, Haji Khameesa, Noor Hassan and their nephew Rano resident of Kashmore were living in tehsil Jatoi. They were going to meet their relative previous night when two unknown armed outlaws allegedly opened fire on them.

As a result, Khameesa Khan and Noor Hassan sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmad Nawaz Shah took notice of the incident and reached on the spot. He directed SDPO Jatoi for early arrest of the accused.

FIVE BOOKED OVER STEALING FUEL, OIL TANKERS, OTHER TOOLS

The police have registered a case against five outlaws involved in stealing diesel worth millions of rupee from Pak Arab oil refinery.

According to FIR, three nominated accused namely Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Irshad, Amanullah and two unknown outlaws took a house on rent near Chowk Maitla and installed a clump and pipe at the PSO pipeline underground.

Police sources said the accused were involved in stealing diesel for a long time and had stolen away millions of rupees of diesel so far.

The police have recovered two oil tankers, two clumps and other tools used in stealing fuel.

The accused managed to escape from the scene. Qasba Gujrat police have started a search operation for the accused.