We have stepped into 2023 with a horrible food crisis. The number of people in the world affected by hunger increased in 2020 under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 720 and 811 million people in the world will face hunger in 2020. Around 660 million people may still face hunger in 2030, in part due to lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global food security.

The UN has tried to prevent world hunger by investing in the agriculture industry and also correcting the trade between the countries. The world food programme is saving lives by delivering food and assisting people in need. However, one-third of the food we produce goes to waste. It is like buying five bags of food and leaving behind two.

Are you one of those pick-perfect-product people? The consumer demand for flawless fruits and vegetables has led major grocery chains to buy only the most glossed perfectly ripe produce from farmers. This leads to tons of perfectly good food going to waste. People should start reusing food or give the food to someone in need because I think they will be happy for a fresh meal. For example, if you are unable to eat the food, wrap the food and put it in the fridge so that later on you can eat it.

Some small scale farmers face a huge disadvantage of big food companies is that the big food companies overpower them and the small scale farmers do not get a chance to sell their products in the market so the government should establish fair trading. Lands should be loaned to farmers so they could cultivate their food and sell them in the market. Government should provide more machinery to the farmers and also give free education to farmers who have a lack of experience. This could increase the production of food.

Food waste should be prevented and parents should take strict measures to educate their children and the government should make a rule against all restaurants that the food should not be wasted. Although going out to lunch or grabbing a meal from your favorite restaurant may be enjoyable, it is also costly and can contribute to food waste. A helpful way to save money while reducing your carbon footprint is to bring your homemade lunch. If you are likely to produce leftovers from home-cooked meals, pack them up for a satisfying and healthy lunch next day. If you find less time in the morning, smartly pack your leftovers in portion-sized containers. This habit will keep you fed with nutritious food and also save money. By thinking more about the food your household wastes every day, you can help create positive change to conserve some of the earth’s most valuable resources.

HARRIS NOON,

Lahore.