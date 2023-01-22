Share:

Has the phrase ‘What if?’ ever bothered you, especially when you’re in a social setting? Many people around the world get bothered by this phrase on an occasional basis but It’s okay because it is normal to get shy when entering a new and unfamiliar public space. But, if this is a constant bother rather than an occasional one, then unfortunately, it’s none other than social anxiety. This is an anxiety disorder which usually begins during mid-teens and is marked by unnecessary worrying.

It usually kicks in during social situations. It’s more than just shyness and inhibits one’s performance in social situations in such a manner that they constantly fear being judged as well as humiliating and embarrassing themselves due to which they find difficulty in initiating conversations, eating during gatherings, academic and work presentations, speaking up in front of people.

Altogether, these problems become a nuisance for the anxious individual and inhibits him/her to lead a healthylife. The statistics show that around 7.1 percent of the total population (8 percent women and 6.1 percent men) suffer from social anxiety. Unfortunately, in our country Pakistan, no heed is usually paid on such mental disorders as the one diagnosed with it is usually considered ‘mad’ or ‘crazy’, and people with social anxiety are usually termed as ‘weak minded’ or ‘less confident’, so the sufferers and the ones around them avoid opening up about it. But, I believe that it’s high time to bring this matter to discussion and realize that there’s no shame in seeking help if needed. One can start with going to a general practitioner (GP) and talk about one’s feelings, symptoms and behavior in regard to social anxiety and even seek professional help if required.

Lastly, I want you to all remember that its ‘It’s okay not to be okay’. People will always have an opinion about you. All that is what you think of yourself, so if your body or mind sends you signals about being unwell, don’t hesitate to seek help. It will be difficult but worthwhile for sure. Keep fighting!

ZARA IMRAN,

Lahore.