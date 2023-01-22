Share:

KARACHI -A woman injured along with two others in gas cylinder explosion in metropolis the other day expired during treatment in hospital on Saturday. According to details, the gas cylinder explosion took place on fourth floor of a residential flat in Block “M” of North Nazimabad Karachi. Three people including Rabia, her husband and another person were scorched in the explosion and rushed to hospital where Rabia expired during treatment. The body of the deceased lady was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.