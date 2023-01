Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-urRehman said on Saturday that education and empowerment of women was vital for development of the country. Speaking as the chief guest at Pakistan Tech HR Fest. 2023 at a local hotel, he said that in previous tenures of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), several measures including distribution of laptops among students on merit were taken for students in the universities to promote IT education among the youth.