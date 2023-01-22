Share:

ISLAMABAD -Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday emphasised upon the dire need for an active role and involvement of the youth in the development and progress of the country.

She expressed these words in her meeting with the Coordinator of the German Society of International Cooperation Pakistan (GSICP), Mr. Christopher Wenzel.

Both SAPM and German Coordinator discussed in detail all matters related to the development and empowerment of youth and climate change by creating awareness about the issue.

SAPM at the outset briefed about the different initiatives being taken under the PM youth program including PM’s National Innovation Award, PM youth business and agriculture loan scheme, PM Green youth movement, laptop scheme and sports initiatives for youth.

Both sides also discussed the way forward for further empowerment of youth and the establishment of a National Youth Council to provide a platform to the youth of the country.