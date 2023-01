Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday met with PPP Balochistan Provincial President Mir Changez Khan Jamali. According to a press release issued here by the party secretariat, both leaders discussed the overall political situation and party affairs in Balochistan during the meeting. Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Central General Secretary PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari were also present during the meeting.