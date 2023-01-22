Share:

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari said inflation in the country would skyrocket to 40 per centafter the acceptance of the terms and conditions of the International Monetary Fund.

Addressing a rally in Fateh jang, he said now elections were unavoidable as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, while claiming the PTI would form government in both provinces.

Mr Bukhari added the coming era belonged to Imran Khan and PTI’s chairman was representing the will of the people.