Monday, January 22, 2024
7 people injured by firing in two incidents

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Seven people, including a child and a woman, were injured by firing in two different areas of the city on Sunday. Four people, including a child, were injured in crossfire between two groups in Shafiqabad police area. Po­lice said a woman related issue led to the incident. The injured were shifted to an area hospi­tal. Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were in­jured by firing in the limits of Gowalmandi police. The injured were identified as Imran, 26, Sultan, 23, and a woman, yet to be identified. They were shifted to an area hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

OUR STAFF REPORT

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

