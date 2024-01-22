7 people injured by firing in two incidents

LAHORE - Seven people, including a child and a woman, were injured by firing in two different areas of the city on Sunday. Four people, including a child, were injured in crossfire between two groups in Shafiqabad police area. Po­lice said a woman related issue led to the incident. The injured were shifted to an area hospi­tal. Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were in­jured by firing in the limits of Gowalmandi police. The injured were identified as Imran, 26, Sultan, 23, and a woman, yet to be identified. They were shifted to an area hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.