92 Lesco officials found involved in electricity theft

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Compa­ny (LESCO) has found its 92 officials conniving in electricity theft during the ongoing anti-power theft cam­paign. According to LESCO spokes­man here Sunday, the company has also been taking indiscrimi­nate action against its officials who were found facilitating the electric­ity thieves and has taken to task 92 such officials during the 134 days of the anti-power campaign. Out of which 67 officials were award­ed capital punishments of various kinds while departmental action is also ongoing against the 25 officials. A thorough inquiry was conducted by the LESCO authorities against the officials who facilitated the electricity theft and after fulfilling all the legal/departmental require­ments, 22 officials were dismissed, 23 officials were suspended while others faced different types of punishments. The LESCO officials found involved in electricity theft include 56 meter readers, 12 assis­tant linemen, eight linemen, seven line superintendents and others, the spokesman mentioned. The LE­SCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider says that LESCO is a public service institu­tion where there is no place for the corrupt elements.