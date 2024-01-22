Accused of killing police constable held

MULTAN - The police on Sunday arrested an accused who had shot dead a police constable in jurisdiction of Qadar­pur Raan police station some two weeks earlier. Ac­cording to details, the culprit Muhammad Waseem s/o Muhammad Bashir had killed Constable Sajid Pervez s/o Muhammad Ashfaq resident of Muhallah Jindwah Qadarpur Raan inside a marriage hall when he was attending wedding ceremony of a cousin. The culprit had escaped the scene after commit­ting the murder. After notice from City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain to arrest the criminal. The police team ar­rested the accused Waseem and recovered weapon from his possession. The detainee in preliminary in­vestigations revealed that he killed Sajid Pervez for informing the police about his involvement in drug peddling. Further investigations from the accused were underway, police sources added.