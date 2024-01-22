Accused of killing police constable held

MULTAN - The police on Sunday arrested an accused who had shot dead a police constable in jurisdiction of Qadarpur Raan police station some two weeks earlier. According to details, the culprit Muhammad Waseem s/o Muhammad Bashir had killed Constable Sajid Pervez s/o Muhammad Ashfaq resident of Muhallah Jindwah Qadarpur Raan inside a marriage hall when he was attending wedding ceremony of a cousin. The culprit had escaped the scene after committing the murder. After notice from City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain to arrest the criminal. The police team arrested the accused Waseem and recovered weapon from his possession. The detainee in preliminary investigations revealed that he killed Sajid Pervez for informing the police about his involvement in drug peddling. Further investigations from the accused were underway, police sources added.