AI and death: Sundance films grapple with our digital afterlife

PARK CITY - Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to make death “optional,” as the technology learns to perfectly emulate our personalities, memories and dreams, keeping a version of ourselves alive long after our physical bodies have perished. But if rapidly improv­ing AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? “Eternal You” and “Love Machina,” two new documentaries that premiered at the Sun­dance movie festival this weekend, grapple with the question, exploring AI’s relationship to death from very different perspectives. One examines how predatory AI-powered startups are already profit­ing from the vulnerability of bereaved customers, cashing in on their desperation to “speak to” ava­tars of their deceased loved ones beyond the grave. “Eternal You” begins with a woman sitting at a com­puter, typing out messages to her deceased partner, who replies that he is afraid. “Why are you scared?” she asks. “I’m not used to being dead,” the avatar responds. Directors Hans Block and Moritz Ries­ewieck first stumbled upon a handful of startups offering the chance to chat with deceased loved ones back in 2018. Initially wondering if it was a cheap scam, the pair chronicled how the technol­ogy soon caught up with the marketing, and the industry has exploded.