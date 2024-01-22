Aleem Khan says IPP will play vital role in next govt

KHANEWAL - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that his party will play a vital role in the next government.

Expressing his thoughts in Khanewal, Aleem Khan said, ‘’It is not possible to impress everybody in politics. Who pretends to extend support to ev­erybody is not loyal to anybody in real context.’’

He took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) without naming it. ‘’I joined one political par­ty to see the creation of Naya Pakistan. By putting in all the hard work, we made the leader of that party the premier.’’

Underscoring the potential in the country, Aleem Khan said, ‘’My expectations from this country had not finished. There is a lot of potential in this coun­try. However, the country lacks leadership. Out of 250 million people, 70 percent of the population is comprised of the youth’’. He said IPP would in­troduce reforms in the agriculture sector and also offer cheap petrol and 300 electricity units to each poor family after com­ing to power. He was ad­dressing party work­ers, ex-chairmen and vice chairman of union coun­cils at Kacha Khoh. He also vowed to provide free of cost electricity to farmers having less than 12.5 acres of land. Similarly, barren land will be made fertile, he added. He alleged that previous governments could not deliver howev­er IPP would surely of­fer maximum relief to the masses. Aleem Khan also promised to provide shel­ter to waif and strays. IPP will also introduce washrooms, and filtra­tion plants and upgrade schools as well as the grades of teachers. About contesting elections from PP 209, he remarked that Ayaz Khan Niazi was his neighbour in Lahore and it was an honour to contest from the constituency. Al­eem Khan also promised to ensure record develop­ment in the region. Earlier on Thursday, Aleem Khan had stressed the need to embrace national unity and focus on national pri­orities and the new char­ter. During his interaction with senior journalists in Lahore, Aleem Khan said: “There is a dire need for having a “red line” at an in­dividual and societal lev­el”. Underscoring the im­portance of responsible media, the IPP president said, “The limits of the me­dia should be decided. The foreign media has a code of ethics in place.”