Monday, January 22, 2024
All speculation about election delay has fizzled out: Murtaza Solangi

Web Desk
11:37 AM | January 22, 2024
Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Monday said all the speculations about the delay in general elections had faded away, as he again promised that the polling would be held as per schedule next month on February 8.

The remarks came as different circles have been suggesting a delay in elections with multiple resolutions tabled in the Upper House of the Parliament, calling for postponing the polls due to poor weather and law and order situation.

In fact, one of the resolutions was passed by the Senate albeit with just 14 members present in the House. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had categorically stated in its response that the polling would be held on time.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Solangi said media had a responsibility to ensure responsible reporting during elections and added that the elected representatives would manage the affairs of Pakistan according to the Constitution.

Recently, the Supreme Court passed a verdict, over which a certain party wasn’t unhappy, Solangi said about the decision on the PTI party symbol case, which acknowledged the validity of the ECP orders and its authority regarding the electoral matters.

ECP initiates actions against candidates over violation of election code

“You can also be in trouble if there is no democracy in the party,” the minister remarked and talked about championing the cause of democracy in the country while denying the same within the party.

Speaking on a variety of issues, he advised against losing faith in democracy and said it was the 18th Amendment passed by the Parliament, which empowered by the federating units.

He also noted that there was nothing wrong in political parties making promising and tall claims, but the real challenge was deliver the same.

