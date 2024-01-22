Amendment in Biosafety rules aimed to align with int’l standards: MNFS&R spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Nation Food Secu­rity and Research on Sunday said that the proposed amendments in Pakistan’s National Biosafety Rules (2005) aimed to align with international standards and en­hance regulation.

In a press statement, the spokes­person of the ministry said that proposed amendments in regula­tions also aimed at adopting a dual approval approach for planting and processing respectively as en­shrined in ‘Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety’ concerning GMO imports and focusing on cultivation and food, feed and processing (FFPs).

The other objectives of ongoing processes are to ensure the safe and beneficial integration of GMOs into the country’s agricultural landscape, besides fostering col­laboration between stakeholders and authorities.

He said that scientific evidence supports the safety of GMOs, with reputable organisations endors­ing their consumption, and rigor­ous testing before approving GMO crops ensures minimal harm to biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

He said Pakistan stands at a pivot­al juncture regarding GMO integra­tion into its agricultural landscape, adding that the amendments in Pakistan Biosafety Rules-2005 and Pakistan Biosafety Guidelines-2005 were initiated in August 2020.

All the relevant stakeholders were involved in this 4 years pro­cess, he said, adding that the min­istry is very well aware of its task to ensure the well-being of our peo­ple, animals, and environment.

Earlier the same ministry put a block of any work on GM Basmati rice in the late 1990s and recent­ly on GM corn import in 2018, he remarked.

However, science is dynamic and evolutionary and now knowledge and information necessitate the change accordingly, he added.

Fostering informed dialogue, scientific scrutiny and regulatory diligence will shape a future where GMOs could bolster agricultural productivity while ensuring safety, environmental sustainability and compliance with international standards, he added.

The spokesperson said that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) is organis­ing a series of workshops, seminars and forums that facilitate an open exchange of ideas.

These events, he said will serve as platforms for experts to share knowledge, address concerns and foster a better understanding of the implications of GMO adoption in the country.

By promoting informed dis­course, we aim to enable informed decision-making, policy formu­lation, and public awareness, he added.

Together, we can pave the way for a sustainable, innovative and scientifically informed approach to GMOs in our agricultural land­scape, he maintained.