Monday, January 22, 2024
Army calls in to rescue about 600 Spanish motorists stuck in snow

News Desk
January 22, 2024
MADRID    -   Army units were mobil­ised to help about 600 drivers who were stuck on a motorway in heavy snow as Storm Juan blanketed many parts of Spain, authorities said on Friday. Snowfalls left motorists stranded for hours on the N-122 road between Soria and Agreda in northern Spain so authorites said they had dispatched troops from a base in Zaragoza to help move the drivers. Miguel Án­gel Clavero, of the civil protection force, said on Friday that in Ara­gon in eastern Spain a number of roads were left unpassable by the snowfall and Zaragoza airport was closed. Temperatures plunged to minus 13 Celsius (8.6 Fahrenheit) in Soria, AEMET, the state weath­er forecaster, said on Friday. Heavy rains fell in the western region of Extremadura and in Catalonia in northeast­ern Spain, Aemet added. The storm was expected to pass by Saturday, forecasters said.

