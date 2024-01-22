Attack on PTI, PPP election offices leaves several injured in Karachi

Monday, January 22, 2024
Agencies
January 22, 2024
KARACHI  -  Tensions soared in Karachi as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of orchestrating attacks on their respective offices. The clashes resulted in injuries to several political workers from both parties.

According to media re­ports, the incident unfolded at the electoral office of PTI candidate Arsalan Khalid in Constituency NA-248 of the National Assembly. Over ten individuals, including Arsalan Khalid, were reportedly in­jured in the attack.

PTI’s spokesperson laid blame on MQM workers, alleg­ing that the assault was orches­trated by them. The wounded party workers were swiftly transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Jinnah Hospital for medical attention. In re­sponse, PTI supporters staged a protest at Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk against the incident.

Simultaneously, in the vicin­ity of Hyderabad Town, within the limits of PS-250 and PS-129, an attack was reported on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s office. Four party workers sustained injuries in this as­sault. Khawaja Sahil Mansoor claimed that MQM workers were behind the attack. Four PPP workers, injured in the in­cident, have lodged complaints against the assailants.

Just days earlier, during a rally following an organiza­tional meeting in Karachi, un­known assailants opened fire, injuring two individuals. The incident occurred after Paki­stan Peoples Party’s candidate Agha Rafiullah concluded the gathering. Agha Rafiullah re­mained unharmed during the incident, and the police are currently investigating the case.

Meanwhile, in the provincial capital of Lahore, an explosive attack targeted the electoral office of a Pakistan Peoples Party candidate in Constitu­ency PP-162. Police have initi­ated an inquiry into the petrol bomb attack. The complainant, Mirza Abbas Khokhar’s son, al­leged that unknown individu­als threw petrol-filled bottles, setting fire to the office. The assailants reportedly stole valuable items, including 30 chairs and a generator worth around 1.5 million rupees. These incidents highlight the escalating political tensions and security concerns as the election season intensifies across the country.

