Attacks fly as Donald Trump grows lead

NEW HAMPSHIRE - Nikki Haley has gone on the offensive against Donald Trump, just days before the Republican New Hampshire primary. She has previously avoided lashing out at the former president, but Mr Trump’s attacks have become more personal as his commanding lead in the polls has grown. Mr Trump is leading with 50% of likely Republican voters in the state, with Nikki Haley trailing far behind. In last week’s Iowa caucus, Mr Trump dominated Ms Haley and Ron DeSantis.

But even with that decisive win and a clear lead in the upcoming New Hampshire primary on Tues­day, Mr Trump has increasingly acknowledged and taken aim at his rivals - particularly Ms Haley.

His criticisms appear to have convinced Ms Hal­ey to turn up the heat on the former president.

Mr Trump went after his former UN ambassador at a campaign rally over the weekend, but he seemed to confuse her for another political foe - former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - when speaking about the Cap­itol riot. On CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Ms Haley seized on the slip up and struck back at the former president, saying that his “mental stability will prob­ably continue to decline”. “No matter what it is, chaos follows,” she added. “In some cases he [Mr Trump] causes it. It some cases he doesn’t...he’s like a magnet to it. What happens is that puts the rest of America in chaos, and people are tired.” Characterising Trump as a mayhem and temper-fueled candidate appears to be a new counter deployed by Ms Haley. It comes after he has ramped up personal insults on her in recent days. On Friday, for example, Mr Trump took to social media to refer to Ms Haley as “Nimbra”, a misspelling of her birth name Nimarata, and to base­lessly suggest she was ineligible to serve as president or vice president in the US. The jab against the US-born Ms Haley - whose parents emigrated to the US from India in the 1960s - was reminiscent of the false birther attacks Mr Trump deployed against former President Barack Obama. Ms Haley responded to the baseless claim by telling reporters in New Hamp­shire that Mr Trump is “clearly insecure if he goes and does these temper tantrums”.