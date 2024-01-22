Avian Healthscape

Birds have a cosmopolitan dis­tribution and are believed to be a 150-million-year-old class of vertebrates. Their diversity un­veils morphological and ecological relationships, and they are dense­ly populated in the Neotropics. Besides their role in maintain­ing ecosystems, many avian spe­cies are used as a food source in their natural habitats, farmed for human consumption, and raised as pet birds. Farming and dis­playing them in aviaries have be­come highly profitable businesses in many countries. Confined sys­tems help enhance bird popula­tions; however, high densities in these systems can transfer para­sitic agents and pathogenic mi­crobes that hinder growth and re­duce egg production. Farmers face numerous challenges, including disease outbreaks and managing farmed birds sensitive to changing weather conditions. Captive popu­lations are more prone to diseas­es due to high density, and arthro­pod vectors can transmit parasitic infections from infected birds to healthy ones. Infectious diseases and parasites pose major threats, leading to ailments and mortality.

Changes in people’s lifestyles and closer contacts with animals have accelerated parasitic and bacterial infections. This may be due to closer interaction with ad­opted small animals, treated as family members in communi­ties. On the other hand, intensi­fied animal farms, crucial for food supplies, are the greatest sourc­es of food-borne bacterial zoo­notic pathogens in today’s grow­ing world. Knowing the blood biochemical profile is crucial for managing captive birds, while understanding the parasites and microbiota of captive birds is es­sential and may have zoonotic significance.

The blood biochemical pro­file of some captive avian spe­cies, including chukar partridge (Alectoris chukar), albino pheas­ant (Phasianus colchicus), silver pheasant (Lophura nycthemera), rose-ringed parakeet (Psittacu­la krameri), and turkeys (Melea­gris gallopavo), was analysed and compared. The study revealed significantly higher cholesterol in parrot blood samples, while it was lowest in chukar blood sam­ples. Similarly, significantly higher glucose was observed in parrots, with non-significant differences in other avian species. Higher to­tal protein was recorded in parrot blood samples, while it was lowest in chukar. Higher albumin was ob­served in chukar blood samples, with the lowest in pheasants. Sig­nificantly, higher globulin was re­corded in turkey blood samples, while it was lowest in pheasants. A blood biochemical profile plays a vital role in checking a bird’s health status. Veterinarians and avian specialists can detect de­viations from normal ranges and identify potential health issues by frequently determining parame­ters like glucose levels, enzymes, electrolytes, and proteins. Various biochemical tests and molecular characterizations were performed to confirm the presence of Salmo­nella and Escherichia sp.

The general prevalence of Sal­monella sp. and Escherichia sp. in five different captive avian spe­cies was recorded. The statistical analysis of the study revealed im­portant findings regarding the in­cidence of Escherichia sp. and Sal­monella sp. in the faecal samples of different captive avian species. Seventeen species of endopara­sites, fourteen from faecal sam­ples and three from blood, were examined during the present study. A biosecurity plan typically involves measures such as regular cleaning and disinfection of cages, proper waste management, con­trolling access to the bird prem­ises, and implementing proto­cols for personnel hygiene. These measures can help reduce the risk of parasitic and bacterial contami­nation and subsequent infections. Implementing a comprehensive biosecurity plan is a recommend­ed approach to prevent the spread of pathogenic bacteria within the area and cages housing avian spe­cies. The author is pursuing this article for a Ph.D. degree from the University of Veterinary and Ani­mal Sciences, Lahore.

RIZWANA NOOR ANDDR. ARSHAD JAVID,

Lahore, Sahiwal.