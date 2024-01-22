Avian Healthscape

Birds have a cosmopolitan distribution and are believed to be a 150-million-year-old class of vertebrates. Their diversity unveils morphological and ecological relationships, and they are densely populated in the Neotropics. Besides their role in maintaining ecosystems, many avian species are used as a food source in their natural habitats, farmed for human consumption, and raised as pet birds. Farming and displaying them in aviaries have become highly profitable businesses in many countries. Confined systems help enhance bird populations; however, high densities in these systems can transfer parasitic agents and pathogenic microbes that hinder growth and reduce egg production. Farmers face numerous challenges, including disease outbreaks and managing farmed birds sensitive to changing weather conditions. Captive populations are more prone to diseases due to high density, and arthropod vectors can transmit parasitic infections from infected birds to healthy ones. Infectious diseases and parasites pose major threats, leading to ailments and mortality.
Changes in people’s lifestyles and closer contacts with animals have accelerated parasitic and bacterial infections. This may be due to closer interaction with adopted small animals, treated as family members in communities. On the other hand, intensified animal farms, crucial for food supplies, are the greatest sources of food-borne bacterial zoonotic pathogens in today’s growing world. Knowing the blood biochemical profile is crucial for managing captive birds, while understanding the parasites and microbiota of captive birds is essential and may have zoonotic significance.
The blood biochemical profile of some captive avian species, including chukar partridge (Alectoris chukar), albino pheasant (Phasianus colchicus), silver pheasant (Lophura nycthemera), rose-ringed parakeet (Psittacula krameri), and turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo), was analysed and compared. The study revealed significantly higher cholesterol in parrot blood samples, while it was lowest in chukar blood samples. Similarly, significantly higher glucose was observed in parrots, with non-significant differences in other avian species. Higher total protein was recorded in parrot blood samples, while it was lowest in chukar. Higher albumin was observed in chukar blood samples, with the lowest in pheasants. Significantly, higher globulin was recorded in turkey blood samples, while it was lowest in pheasants. A blood biochemical profile plays a vital role in checking a bird’s health status. Veterinarians and avian specialists can detect deviations from normal ranges and identify potential health issues by frequently determining parameters like glucose levels, enzymes, electrolytes, and proteins. Various biochemical tests and molecular characterizations were performed to confirm the presence of Salmonella and Escherichia sp.
The general prevalence of Salmonella sp. and Escherichia sp. in five different captive avian species was recorded. The statistical analysis of the study revealed important findings regarding the incidence of Escherichia sp. and Salmonella sp. in the faecal samples of different captive avian species. Seventeen species of endoparasites, fourteen from faecal samples and three from blood, were examined during the present study. A biosecurity plan typically involves measures such as regular cleaning and disinfection of cages, proper waste management, controlling access to the bird premises, and implementing protocols for personnel hygiene. These measures can help reduce the risk of parasitic and bacterial contamination and subsequent infections. Implementing a comprehensive biosecurity plan is a recommended approach to prevent the spread of pathogenic bacteria within the area and cages housing avian species. The author is pursuing this article for a Ph.D. degree from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore.
