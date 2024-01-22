‘Barbenheimer’ sitting pretty as Oscar nominations to be unveiled

LOS ANGELES - Nominations for this year’s Oscars will be unveiled on Tuesday, with the “Bar­benheimer” juggernaut expected to roll on to the climax of Hollywood’s awards season with multiple chances at glory. After a combined $2.4 billion global box office take, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” -- two films linked only by their simulta­neous release last July -- are seen as locks for a suite of nods for the 96th Academy Awards, which take place on March 10. “It continues to be their year, and we ex­pect them to dominate the nominations,” Pete Hammond, columnist for industry site Deadline, told AFP. With its clutch of five Golden Globes and momentum on its side, “Oppenheimer” -- Christopher Nolan’s masterly portrait of the father of the atomic bomb -- appears to have the edge in the race for best picture, the Acad­emy’s top prize. Greta Gerwig’s popular “Barbie” -- a sharp satire about misogyny and female empowerment -- is playing catch-up after an initial burst of awards optimism faded. The film, which had nine nominations for the Globes, left with just two consolation prizes -- best song and a newly created trophy for box office achievement. And, said Hammond, it faces an uphill battle to turn its audience gold into major Oscars success. “Comedies, or something considered lighter, are gener­ally at a disadvantage against something a little heavier,” he said. “So in the world of Barbenheimer, ‘Oppenheimer’ definitely has the advantage because it’s got gravi­tas; it’s important.” Rounding out the best picture category, nominations are widely expected for Martin Scorsese’s crime saga “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Ven­ice Film Festival winner “Poor Things,” a female-focused take on the Frankenstein myth. Christmas boarding school tale “The Holdovers” is already being spoken of as a durable seasonal classic, while Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro,” which sees Bradley Cooper in front and behind the camera, also appears well placed.