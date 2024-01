BEIJING - Beijing’s regional gross domestic product (GDP) reached almost 4.4 trillion yuan (about 618.26 billion US dollars) in 2023, up 5.2 percent year on year, the city’s mayor Yin Yong said Sunday when delivering a government work report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress. Beijing’s general public budget revenue sur­passed 600 billion yuan in 2023, an increase of 8.2 percent year on year.