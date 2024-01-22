Belt and Road Initiative opens new pagein development of China, world

BEIJING - The Belt and Road Initiated (BRI) launched by Chinese Pres­ident Xi Jinping in 2013, has opened a new page in the devel­opment of China and the world.

“In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed to jointly build the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. Since then, the Belt and Road Initiative has opened a new page in the development of China and the world,” high­lighted Sun Chao in her book titled “Ambassadors’ views on Chinese Modernisation”.

“Rooted in history, the Belt and Road Initiative points to the future; proposed by China, the Belt and Road Initiative belongs to the whole world. Our ancestors used to traverse desert miles by miles and tran­scend hills by hills, leaving their footprints on the new regions,” she added.

Sun Chao interviewed hun­dreds of global leaders and am­bassadors to learn the vigour and vitality of the new Silk Road. Sitting face to face, she listened closely to their diversi­fied stories and different voices. She opined that by listening the interviews, the global lead­ers could make the rest of the world understand China better and “we can share China’s nar­ratives well, and make posi­tive contributions to building a community with a shared fu­ture for mankind.”

In a world full of uncertainty, we promote sustainable de­velopment while facing global challenges. China is a country that provides opportunities and hopes to all the people across the world. To address global issues, Chinese Modernization offers Chinese wisdom, Chinese approaches, and China’s power.

Moin ul Haque, former Am­bassador of Pakistan to China, talking to Sun Chao for her book “Ambassadors’ views on Chinese Modernisation”, lauded that the Belt and Road Initiative is a remarkable miracle and a huge success that China lifted over 800 million people out of poverty, which is an extraordi­nary achievement that Pakistan should pursue.

José Augusto Duarte, the Ambassador of Portuguese to China, once put it that China’s development and prosperity are beneficial not only to the Chinese people but also to the world.

Tarja Halonen, the first fe­male president of Finland praised China has played a con­structive role in globalisation and a leading role in addressing global challenges.

Siddharth Chatterjee, Resi­dent Coordinator of the United Nations in China said that China has made a remarkable con­tribution to global governance and demonstrated exemplary leadership in the past decades.

Jin Liqun, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) mentioned that the goal of China’s initiating the estab­lishment of AIIB is to explore the most inclusive and sustain­able development path in a world full of uncertainty.

Carlos Humberto Larrea Dávila, the Ambassador of Ec­uador to China, who really en­joyed the sense of security in China. During the worst period of COVID-19, he was deeply im­pressed by the strict discipline of Chinese citizens. They learn from China, that is, to put col­lectivism and empathy above selfishness and individualism.

Paulo Estivallet de Mesquita, the Ambassador of Brazil to China, indicated that China and Brazil are the largest develop­ing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres. The positive interactions between two countries can be consid­ered as a model of “South-South cooperation”. Despite the geographical distance be­tween the two countries, Chi­nese and Brazilian people are Close in heart and soul.

Luis Quesada, the Ambassa­dor of Peru to China, was proud of his Chinese zodiac dragon. One of his favorite things is to explore new things in China on his bike, just like his first visit to Beijing in 1983.

Gunnar Snorri Gunnarsson, who serves as the Ambassador of Iceland to China for the sec­ond time, acclaimed that found­ing of CPC is one of the greatest events in the 20th century that really has changed the world.

Marc Pierre Hübsch, the Am­bassador of Luxembourg to China, was the first foreign am­bassador to China to visit the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Research Centre.

The Grand Duke Henri of Lux­embourg was the first head of state to arrive in China for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He stated that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was well or­ganized and the opening cer­emony was splendid. The Great Unity of the Chinese nation has made great achievements in China, and the elimination of extreme poverty in China has brought tangible welfare to the Chinese people and the world.

According to Sun Chao, there are more and more touch­ing stories. During the past 7 years, she has interviewed over 100 hundred global leaders and ambassadors. Every time she was inspired and deeply touched and each dialogue was not only engraved with history and also responded to the calls of the times.

The author of the book opined, “Taking a broader view of the world, we can understand China’s mission for its people more clearly and deeply.”

China is always on the path of finding the most appropri­ate development road for Chi­nese people by carrying out outstanding traditional culture and basing on China’s specific and new reality all the time. Promote the great rejuvena­tion of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese modernisation, and constantly create new miracles of human development while adhering to the fundamentals of Chinese characteristics.

About the book, Sun Chao said, the book transcends boundaries, time, space, and language, embodies the dif­ferent insights and wisdom of ambassadors, leaders and deci­sion-makers around the world, and unites the passions and ef­forts of all of us.

She hoped the book could help more people know better about China and China’s devel­opment as well as the world and it could provide readers with some new thoughts, new approaches, and new powers.