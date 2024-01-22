Caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi likely to be nominated for PCB Chairmanship

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is likely to be nominated for the role of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Geo News reported on Monday.



The nomination will be made official after the nod by PCB Patron-in-Chief and Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

After the Premier's nomination, Naqvi will replace former chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in the Board of Governors.

Naqi also confirmed his appointment while speaking to reporters soon after the news broke out.“I will try to fix the issues affecting Pakistan cricket. Reforms in cricket are the need of the hour,” Naqvi said.

Earlier, Ashraf resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee on Friday. The 72-year-old announced his resignation during the Management Committee meeting.