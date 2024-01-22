Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi likely to be nominated for PCB Chairmanship

Caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi likely to be nominated for PCB Chairmanship
Web Sports Desk
5:50 PM | January 22, 2024
Sports

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is likely to be nominated for the role of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Geo News reported on Monday.


The nomination will be made official after the nod by PCB Patron-in-Chief and Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

After the Premier's nomination, Naqvi will replace former chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in the Board of Governors. 

Naqi also confirmed his appointment while speaking to reporters soon after the news broke out.“I will try to fix the issues affecting Pakistan cricket. Reforms in cricket are the need of the hour,” Naqvi said.

Earlier, Ashraf resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee on Friday. The 72-year-old announced his resignation during the Management Committee meeting.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024