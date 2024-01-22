CBD Punjab Boulevard Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover garners ministerial praise amidst late-night inspection

LAHORE - CBD Punjab Boulevard Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover initiated by Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), un­derwent a late-night comprehensive inspection by the Provincial Minister of Housing and Urban Devel­opment, Punjab, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir,

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, Project Director Asif Iqbal, and representatives from the contracting team gave detailed briefing about the project’s progress. Provincial Minister for Housing expressed heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering efforts of the labor force and the entire CBD Punjab team despite the late hour and extreme cold weather conditions.

The focus of the inspection was the ongoing con­struction progress at CBD Main Boulevard Flyover One and Flyover Two. The provincial minister com­mended the dedication and hard work exhibited by CBD Punjab, emphasising their persistence in ensur­ing the timely completion of the project.

Recognising the pivotal role of this project in urban development, provincial minister specifically directed CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, to strictly adhere to the timeline given by Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. While expressing his views on the occasion Provincial Minister for Housing, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said, “This project holds immense importance in our ur­ban development plans. I commend the labor force and the CBD team for their dedication, especially for work­ing late into the night in extreme cold weather condi­tions. Under the leadership of CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, I trust that we will meet the established timeline.”

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin expressed his pro­found gratitude on the appreciation from the Provin­cial Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, CEO CBD Punjab, stated we have deployed full workforce on the proj­ects and are working nights. I have full confidence that we will meet the deadline given by Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

The ongoing construction at CBD Main Boulevard Flyover One and Flyover Two is a testament to the commitment of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority in transforming urban land­scapes. The provincial minister’s visit underscores the dedication to progress, and the recognition of the hard work put forth by the entire team involved in this significant development initiative.